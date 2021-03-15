There's no such thing as a “normal” set of boobs. Pointy, round, tubular, large, small, and pendulous are all common, healthy ways for breasts to look, according to OB/GYNs Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D., and Wendie Trubow, M.D. The nipples can also have a lot of variation from person to person: They can be small and flat, large and protruding, or inverted, Gilberg-Lenz says.

“One myth to bust: Breasts are pretty much never symmetric in size and shape,” she adds. One might be slightly bigger or slightly different in shape than the other.

Here’s how bra company ThirdLove defines nine diverse boob shapes, according to their breast shape dictionary.