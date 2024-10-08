If you are going to take a gua sha stone to your breasts in the name of self-care, please do so gently. "So gentle it's like frosting a cake," de La Torre notes. After oiling up (again, any soothing oil will do), she recommends using the smaller edge of the tool and sweeping from the nipple outward in every direction of the breast (except for breastfeeding mothers, who she notes would want to move inward toward the nipple as she says it may help unclog any milk ducts). Then with the scalloped or wavy edge, you'd sweep from the swell of the breast out toward the armpit and repeat that same motion from the top as well.