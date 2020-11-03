This has been quite the year. On top of the major social and health crises going on across the globe, this fall's presidential election has, for many, brought up particular election anxiety. And as tonight progresses it may be tempting to stay glued to our devices, watching the election results flowing in.

Unfortunately, for many people that constant influx of information (hello doomscrolling) may only serve to increase those anxious feelings, which is why we're looking for things to do to break up our attention. We're talking something actively away from our devices that may help bring us back to feeling present and calm (hopefully).

If you're beginning to feel like it may be time to step away for a momentary break, these little grounding activities are perfect for channeling extra energy that may be bubbling over.