A study published in the journal Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology, says the number of new breast cancer cases are similar between Black and white women, however, Black women are more likely to be diagnosed at younger ages. Catching cancer early is often regarded as promising, since it means earlier and less aggressive treatment. “Yet, Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer at every age,” the study writes.

The reason being, while breast cancer is affecting many Black people earlier in life, that does not mean doctors are catching it in its earliest stage. In fact, Dorraya El-Ashry, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) says these diagnoses usually come at later stages of the disease.

Additionally, Black women are at a higher risk of developing a more aggressive subtype of breast cancer, called triple-negative breast cancer. “We see these aggressive types more often in young Black women and we also do not have targeted effective therapies for these types of cancers,” says Melissa Boneta Davis, Ph.D., Scientific Director at the International Center for the Study of Breast Cancer Subtypes.

These are just a few of the reasons breast cancer death rates are 40% higher in Black women than white women. Systemic racism and the lack of adequate health care for people of color also play a role.