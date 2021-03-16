Although each region features unique cultural practices, the author and his team distilled a few shared characteristics that reveal how these people eat for longevity, such as regularly consuming beans, snacking on nuts, drinking primarily water, reducing dairy, and cutting down on sugar, to name a few.

The secret of a strong longevity protocol is vividly simple and straightforward. "Because the Blue Zones diet approach is meant to promote longevity, make sure that the foods you're eating are ones you enjoy (and will want to enjoy still when you're 100 years old!) as opposed to making yourself choke down things you think you 'should' be eating," says Jess Cording M.S., R.D., CDN, registered dietitian, mbg collective member, and mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Program instructor. "Also, if the Blue Zone diet looks very different from your current eating pattern but you want to explore it, start with small changes that feel doable or incorporate a few Blue Zone recipes at first."

Whether you're looking to power your path to 100 or optimize your diet through pure, accessible ingredients—these tasty Blue Zone recipes might be the culinary inspiration you've been looking for to eat like a healthy centenarian.