This Butternut Squash Gnocchi Recipe Is Kristin Cavallari’s Go-To Comfort Dish

This year, more than ever, we’ve been seeking comfort in cooking. We’ve returned to the simple joy of a nourishing meal, prepared and enjoyed right in one’s own home. And, along the way, we’ve learned that comfort food can be healthy. In fact, cooking and sharing a meal with the people closest to us provides nourishment for the body, mind, and soul.

And so, it feels like Kristin Cavallari’s new cookbook, True Comfort, couldn’t possibly have been released at a better time. This glorious book is filled with healthified comfort food, from an Apple Pecan Dutch Baby for breakfast to an Orange Olive Oil Cake for dessert. Cavallari has included tips and tricks to put together a well-stocked kitchen that will motivate and inspire us all to cook more meals at home and live a healthier lifestyle.

Here, we’re sharing Kristin’s go-to comfort food recipe, and one she describes as the meal she would choose as her last on earth. It’s an impressive dish to serve up to family or friends, but shockingly easy to prepare. As an added bonus, it makes the most of all that Fall squash we’re starting to see at the farmer’s markets. Get cooking, get cozy, and celebrate the new season.

Butternut Squash Gnocchi

Serves 4