Making homemade hummus is truly so simple. If you haven't tried before, you may find yourself wondering why you didn't sooner and swearing you'll never buy it from a store again. From the newly released cookbook Fermenting Everything by Andy Hamilton who shares that, "This twist on [hummus] creates a tangy dip that will intrigue your guests."

Even at it's most simple, a creamy hummus the perfect addition to a snack spread or a salad bowl, but this recipe takes your classic homemade hummus and kicks things up a notch with the addition of home fermented bell peppers. While it may sound daunting, fermenting the peppers is as simple as can be and just requires a little bit of planning.

Fermented peppers may not be a common fixture on lists of popular fermented foods, but this simple method imparts some of the best benefits of those foods onto bell peppers in the same way homemade pickles get their kick. The addition of garlic and (optional) cayenne pepper ensure that this particular homemade hummus earns a spot in your regular recipe rotation.