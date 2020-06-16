mindbodygreen

This Homemade Hummus Has A (Fermented) Secret

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Image by Arx0nt / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 16, 2020 — 22:26 PM

Making homemade hummus is truly so simple. If you haven't tried before, you may find yourself wondering why you didn't sooner and swearing you'll never buy it from a store again. From the newly released cookbook Fermenting Everything by Andy Hamilton who shares that, "This twist on [hummus] creates a tangy dip that will intrigue your guests."

Even at it's most simple, a creamy hummus the perfect addition to a snack spread or a salad bowl, but this recipe takes your classic homemade hummus and kicks things up a notch with the addition of home fermented bell peppers. While it may sound daunting, fermenting the peppers is as simple as can be and just requires a little bit of planning.

Fermented peppers may not be a common fixture on lists of popular fermented foods, but this simple method imparts some of the best benefits of those foods onto bell peppers in the same way homemade pickles get their kick. The addition of garlic and (optional) cayenne pepper ensure that this particular homemade hummus earns a spot in your regular recipe rotation.

Fermented Pepper Hummus Recipe

Makes two cups

Ingredients

For the fermented peppers

  • 2 cups filtered water
  • 1 tbsp sea salt
  • 2 red bell peppers
  • 6 garlic cloves

For the hummus

  • Fermented red pepper and garlic, drained and patted dry
  • 2 cups chickpeas, either canned or soaked overnight and drained
  • 2 tbsps tahini paste
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
Method

  1. For the fermented peppers: Heat the water and stir in the salt until dissolved. Put to one side to cool.
  2. Meanwhile, cut out the white bits from the peppers and knock out the seeds. Then cut into rings and pack lightly into a quart-size jar.
  3. Pop a in a clove of peeled garlic and every now and then pour over the brine, ensuring the peppers are fully submerged.
  4. Leave to ferment for three days.
  5. For the hummus: Drain the peppers and garlic and pat until very dry. You can also place them in a square of muslin cloth and apply pressure to squeeze out more moisture.
  6. Put the chickpeas and tahini in a food processor and mix until it makes a paste. Add the lemon, olive oil, and spices.
  7. Next, add the peppers slowly and continue mixing the food processor; you may not need to use them all. As the peppers retain a fair amount of moisture, they can water down the hummus.
  8. Keep adding until you are happy with the consistency. Don't worry if it's a little too watery still, you can always strain it again through some muslin cloth until it reaches the desired consistency.
  9. Keep refrigerated and use within three weeks.
Excerpted from Fermenting Everything. Reproduced by permission of The Countryman Press. All rights reserved. 

Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University

