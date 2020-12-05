Looking for a warming, protein packed dinner for the coming weeks? This simple black bean soup might be just the thing you've been looking for. From The Mediterranean Diet Made Easy by Brynn McDowell R.D., It's the sort of recipe you can totally picture enjoying on on colder nights—and it's not going to take ages to make, either.

"Thick, creamy and packed with vegetables, this soup tastes like it’s been simmering on the stove for hours, but it actually comes together fairly quickly," she writes. "It’s perfect served alongside roasted chicken or as an accompaniment to a big salad for a lighter lunch or dinner."

Black beans are a great option for a vegan protein source. In one cup of this pantry staple, there's just over 15 grams of protein, along with 15 grams of fiber too. McDowell keeps things simple with only nine ingredients, but they're picked carefully to pack in flavor and to adhere to the Mediterranean diet. She says she fell in love with the diet when traveling around France, Italy and Greece and since then has focused her work as a registered dietitian on helping people fit this style of eating into every day life.

Though black beans might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when thinking of the food of the Mediterranean region, this simple recipe fits into that menu plan, as well as a plant-based diet.