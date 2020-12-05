mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
The Perfect Creamy Black Bean Soup For Winter Nights, From An R.D.

The Perfect Creamy Black Bean Soup For Winter Nights, From An R.D.

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Creamy Black Bean Soup

Image by Brynn McDowell / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 5, 2020 — 12:08 PM

Looking for a warming, protein packed dinner for the coming weeks? This simple black bean soup might be just the thing you've been looking for. From The Mediterranean Diet Made Easy by Brynn McDowell R.D., It's the sort of recipe you can totally picture enjoying on on colder nights—and it's not going to take ages to make, either.

"Thick, creamy and packed with vegetables, this soup tastes like it’s been simmering on the stove for hours, but it actually comes together fairly quickly," she writes. "It’s perfect served alongside roasted chicken or as an accompaniment to a big salad for a lighter lunch or dinner."

Black beans are a great option for a vegan protein source. In one cup of this pantry staple, there's just over 15 grams of protein, along with 15 grams of fiber too. McDowell keeps things simple with only nine ingredients, but they're picked carefully to pack in flavor and to adhere to the Mediterranean diet. She says she fell in love with the diet when traveling around France, Italy and Greece and since then has focused her work as a registered dietitian on helping people fit this style of eating into every day life.

Though black beans might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when thinking of the food of the Mediterranean region, this simple recipe fits into that menu plan, as well as a plant-based diet.

Hearty Black Bean Soup

Makes 8 servings

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 2 ribs celery, diced
  • 2 carrots, peeled and diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 bell pepper, diced
  • 4 15.5-oz cans black beans, drained
  • 4 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 tsp ground cumin

Garnishes (optional)

  • ½ avocado, diced
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh chives
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Method

  1. In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, celery and carrots. Allow the ingredients to sauté until soft, about 10 to 15 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 to 45 seconds.
  2. Add the bell pepper, black beans, vegetable broth and cumin to the pot. Stir to combine and allow the mixture to come to a boil before reducing the heat to low, covering the pot and allowing the soup to simmer for 20 minutes.
  3. Carefully ladle half of the soup into a blender and puree until smooth. Return the pureed soup back to the pot with the remaining soup and stir to combine. If you have a handheld immersion blender, puree the soup directly in the pot. Be sure to leave it a little on the chunky side instead of completely pureed.
  4. Ladle the soup into serving bowls and top with your desired garnishes—avocado, fresh squeezed lime, feta, chives or cilantro.
Reprinted with permission from The Mediterranean Diet Made Easy by Brynn McDowell, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Brynn McDowell

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Little Fruit May Have A Big Impact On Blood Sugar Balance, Study Suggests

Eliza Sullivan
This Little Fruit May Have A Big Impact On Blood Sugar Balance, Study Suggests
Functional Food

3 Tips These Pro Chefs Use To Make Any Veggie Taste Divine (Thank Us Later)

Jason Wachob
3 Tips These Pro Chefs Use To Make Any Veggie Taste Divine (Thank Us Later)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Routines

A Simple Move To Stretch Stiff Hips & Reverse The Effects Of Sitting

Sarah Regan
A Simple Move To Stretch Stiff Hips & Reverse The Effects Of Sitting
Mental Health

5 Mental Health Mantras I’m Keeping Top-Of-Mind This Holiday Season

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
5 Mental Health Mantras I’m Keeping Top-Of-Mind This Holiday Season
Home

Easy Question, Tricky Answer: How Often Should You Wash Jeans?

Sarah Regan
Easy Question, Tricky Answer: How Often Should You Wash Jeans?
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Derm-Approved DIY Foot Peel Will Save Your Cracked, Callused Heels

Jamie Schneider
This Derm-Approved DIY Foot Peel Will Save Your Cracked, Callused Heels
Integrative Health

New Study Reveals 75% Of People Reported This Side Effect From WFH

Abby Moore
New Study Reveals 75% Of People Reported This Side Effect From WFH
Personal Growth

Are You Gaslighting Yourself? Look Out For This Common Thought Pattern

Abby Moore
Are You Gaslighting Yourself? Look Out For This Common Thought Pattern
Personal Growth

8 Guided Journals & Planners For The New Year (Because We're Over 2020)

Sarah Regan
8 Guided Journals & Planners For The New Year (Because We're Over 2020)
Personal Growth

The Weird Midday Ritual That Eases Stress & Makes Meal Prep A Breeze

Eliza Sullivan
The Weird Midday Ritual That Eases Stress & Makes Meal Prep A Breeze
Beauty

Miranda Kerr's Top 5 Skin Care Tips Are So Doable & Glow-Inducing (Duh)

Alexandra Engler
Miranda Kerr's Top 5 Skin Care Tips Are So Doable & Glow-Inducing (Duh)
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/creamy-black-bean-soup-from-rd

Your article and new folder have been saved!