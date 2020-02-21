A new study may have just identified why olive oil makes the Mediterranean Diet so effective for longevity.

The diet continues making headlines as the healthiest overall diet, proven to improve gut health, decrease inflammation, and more. And it's receiving more attention in the scientific community, too, with one team of researchers from the University of Minnesota looking at olive oil in particular.

They've been studying olive oil for nearly a decade, and their findings not only point to how olive oil functions in the body, but three ways to boost its effects.