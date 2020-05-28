“[Macadamia milk] is higher in healthy fats and manganese than most other non-dairy nut milks,” Moon says. Because it’s higher in fat and lower in calories than almond milk, macadamia milk is the better option for anyone following a keto diet.

Both almond milk and macadamia milk can be fortified with vitamin D and calcium, making those nutritional components comparable to that of cow’s milk. In terms of protein, though, cow’s milk far surpasses both.

“Macadamia nut milk is not a good source of protein,” Feller says. “However, it supplies a nice array of vitamins and minerals.” It’s also naturally cholesterol-free, while cow’s milk has about 12 mg.

Because macadamia nuts are high in fat, they require less soaking time (about one to two hours), compared to almonds (12 to 18 hours). If you’re in a pinch, it’s a much quicker process than homemade almond milk and produces a creamier final product.