Is Macadamia Nut Milk Healthy? Nutrition Benefits + A Recipe
Almond milk and oat milk seem to have taken over the alt-dairy industry, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only nutritious options. Macadamia nut milk is an oft-overlooked alternative, high in healthy fats and rich in vitamins and minerals. But how healthy is it really? We chatted with nutritionists to learn more about the health benefits of macadamia milk—especially compared to cow’s milk or other non-dairy beverages—plus how to make your own at home.
What is macadamia nut milk?
Macadamia nut milk is a plant-based, dairy-free alternative to cow’s milk. The beverage is made, similar to other alt-milks, by blending soaked macadamia nuts and water, then straining the excess liquid. While macadamia milk is not as popular as oat or almond milk, it’s a creamy replacement that works well in coffee drinks.
Macadamia milk is relatively easy to make at home, and requires much less soak time than almonds for almond milk. If you’d rather purchase your own, Milkadamia, Suncoast Gold, and Califia are some solid store-bought options.
Is macadamia nut milk good for you?
“Macadamia nut milk is a great non-dairy alternative to cow's milk for people who are lactose intolerant, vegan, or looking to explore dairy-free options,” Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN says.
Compared to other nuts, macadamia are higher in fat. However, registered dietitian Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D. says those are mostly monounsaturated fats, which have been proven to reduce oxidative stress, insulin resistance, inflammation, and even signs of aging. Feller also says, consuming fat from tree nuts can decrease total cholesterol and increase HDL levels (aka good cholesterol).
Macadamia milk contains a wide range of essential vitamins and minerals, including calcium, thiamine, iron, B6, potassium, and manganese. “Store-bought macadamia nut milk may be fortified with vitamins and minerals to boost its nutritional profile,” Moon says, “but may also have added sugars and fillers.”
In its minimally processed form, macadamia milk can be a healthy alternative for people with lactose intolerance, dairy, or soy allergies. Just be on the lookout for those undesirable additives.
Macadamia nut milk nutrition
The nutritional values of macadamia milk will vary by brand, but this is what you’ll find in a serving size (8 fluid ounces) of Milkadamia unsweetened nut milk, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA):
- Calories: 50.4
- Fat: 4.99 g
- Sodium: 96 mg
- Carbohydrates: 1.01 g
- Sugar: 0 g
- Fiber: 0.96 g
- Protein: 1.01 g
- Calcium: 451 mg
Is macadamia milk better than almond milk?
“[Macadamia milk] is higher in healthy fats and manganese than most other non-dairy nut milks,” Moon says. Because it’s higher in fat and lower in calories than almond milk, macadamia milk is the better option for anyone following a keto diet.
Both almond milk and macadamia milk can be fortified with vitamin D and calcium, making those nutritional components comparable to that of cow’s milk. In terms of protein, though, cow’s milk far surpasses both.
“Macadamia nut milk is not a good source of protein,” Feller says. “However, it supplies a nice array of vitamins and minerals.” It’s also naturally cholesterol-free, while cow’s milk has about 12 mg.
Because macadamia nuts are high in fat, they require less soaking time (about one to two hours), compared to almonds (12 to 18 hours). If you’re in a pinch, it’s a much quicker process than homemade almond milk and produces a creamier final product.
How to make macadamia milk
If you’re looking for a straightforward macadamia milk, this simple recipe from Moon is great as is. Depending on how you want to use it, though, you can enhance the neutral base with other ingredients. Add baking spices, dates, or vanilla if you're using it in a smoothie, Moon suggests. Or turmeric, pepper, and chili flakes for a savory sauce.
Ingredients
- 1 cup macadamia nuts
- 3 cups filtered water
- Salt, to taste
Method
- Soak macadamia nuts for two hours, up to overnight.
- Drain and rinse your nuts before combining them in a blender with water and a pinch of salt.
- Add more water as desired if you prefer a thinner consistency.
- Optional: For a creamier texture, you can strain through a fine-mesh metal strainer or cheesecloth.
- Store in an air-tight container in the refrigerator for two days, or freeze in ice cube trays for two to three months.
How to use macadamia milk
Macadamia milk can be used in anything that calls for cow’s milk or liquid dairy, Feller says. For example, cereal, oatmeal, smoothies as well as cooking and baking.
“Given macadamia nut milk is extremely creamy,” Feller says, “it is especially good in your morning latte, as a thickener in your favorite soup, and even for making ice cream.”
