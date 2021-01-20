There's a whole world of easy, raw snack bites out there. However, most contain one common ingredient that stops some people from enjoying them: nuts. While nuts have a whole lot of benefits, they're also some of the most common allergens—which means, for many people, snack bites and snack bars are off the table.

But with a recipe like this four ingredient wonder, consider them back on the snacking menu. A hero for any homemade snack bite, here dates take center stage. These fiber-filled dried fruits are offset by coconut in two forms: shredded coconut and coconut manna (also known as coconut butter). Not to be confused with coconut oil, the manna is made by pureeing the meat of the coconut into a paste. This means it retains the fiber, and has a thicker texture—two elements that contribute to the fantastic final product.

To finish it off, the bites feature one teaspoon of lemon zest, which packs a big, bright flavor punch.