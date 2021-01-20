Try These 4-Ingredient Date Bites For A Nut-Free Snacking Option
There's a whole world of easy, raw snack bites out there. However, most contain one common ingredient that stops some people from enjoying them: nuts. While nuts have a whole lot of benefits, they're also some of the most common allergens—which means, for many people, snack bites and snack bars are off the table.
But with a recipe like this four ingredient wonder, consider them back on the snacking menu. A hero for any homemade snack bite, here dates take center stage. These fiber-filled dried fruits are offset by coconut in two forms: shredded coconut and coconut manna (also known as coconut butter). Not to be confused with coconut oil, the manna is made by pureeing the meat of the coconut into a paste. This means it retains the fiber, and has a thicker texture—two elements that contribute to the fantastic final product.
To finish it off, the bites feature one teaspoon of lemon zest, which packs a big, bright flavor punch.
Raw Lemon Date Bites
Makes 10 or 11 bites
Ingredients
- ½ cup dates, pitted
- ⅓ cup coconut manna (aka coconut butter)
- ½ cup shredded unsweetened coconut
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
Method
- Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until well combined. The dates should be well processed and mixture should stick together and almost look "shiny" when pressed between your fingers.
- Transfer mixture to a piece of parchment paper. Roll mixture into a log and then wrap the parchment paper around it. Once wrapped, press and roll mixture a little more to ensure it is an evenly shaped and firm log.
- Chill the log in the fridge for 1 hour and then cut into ten or eleven bite-size pieces. These raw bites are best kept cool in the fridge and can also be frozen.
