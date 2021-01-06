A Healthy, Easy Collagen Bar To Snack On Midday + Helps Your Skin Glow
Whether you're working from home or are back in the office, these nutrient packed snack bars are the perfect, healthy snack or breakfast. They are naturally sweet and gluten free, with plenty of fiber, protein, and antioxidants to nourish you and keep you full until your next meal.
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
The addition of mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ in the bars enhances their nutrient density, as well as adds skin, gut, and joint benefits.* After all, collagen supplements have been shown to support skin hydration and smooth the appearance of fine lines, plus mbg's formula contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, sulforaphane, and vitamin E to enhance those benefits even further.* All those good-for-you ingredients seamlessly packed into a pan of easy, portable, no-bake bars? A snacktime dream, for sure.*
No-Bake Scrumptious Collagen Snack Bars
Yields 16 bars
Ingredients:
- 2 cups old-fashioned oats or instant oats
- 2 scoops of mbg's grass-fed collagen+
- 1 cup of nuts and seeds (your choice!), chopped into 1/4” pieces
- 1/2 cup prunes, chopped into 1/4” pieces
- 1/4 cup shredded coconut
- 1 cup creamy almond butter
- ½ cup date syrup (I like Just Date Syrup)
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Mix all of the dry ingredients together in one large bowl.
- Mix all of the wet ingredients in another bowl.
- Line a 9-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Mix them together well with a wooden spoon until evenly combined.
- Now, transfer the mixture into the baking pan and make sure it is even, packing it down as much as possible with the spoon or something sturdy like a glass. Cover and put into the fridge overnight. Lift the bars out of the container and slice into four columns and four rows, making 16 bars.
- Wrap the bars individually in parchment paper (don’t store them together or they will stick). You can keep them in the fridge for up to two weeks or two months in the freezer.
- Enjoy!