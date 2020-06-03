I like to start my meditations by taking a few deep breaths in through the nose and out through the mouth before letting that breath flow effortlessly through the nose. If it feels comfortable, take a few moments to scan through the body to relax any areas where you sense tension or tightness. I like to pay special attention and relax the muscles in my face and my shoulders.

And then, start to silently repeat the mantra "So-Hum." Spoiler alert: Your attention will drift away. You'll find yourself all of a sudden thinking the most random thoughts, engaging with some sound you pick up on or maybe with a physical sensation you start to notice.

When you drift away from the mantra, simply notice without judgment where your attention has gone, and then gently return to the mantra. Imagine that you're out to dinner, and your mantra is your dinner partner, and the conversation that you're in. Of course you can hear words from other people's conversations, but you likely wouldn't get up from your table and sit down to join their conversation. This is all you're going to do in your meditation. When you notice that you've left the conversation with your mantra, notice it and then find your way back to silently repeating it.

That entire dance between the mantra and the other activity is your meditation. And know that it's in the drifting and coming back that you build that muscle of awareness to be able to notice where the attention of your mind has gone and to be able to bring it back to where you want to be.

You power is in the space between. The space between your breath, your thoughts, your moments. If you can cultivate present moment awareness, you harness the ability to direct your energy and attention to the things that will support you and not sabotage you. Mantras have been used to unlock that potential in us for thousands of years, so I'd be willing to bet on your success with it any day of the week.