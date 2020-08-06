mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News

Why Sleep Is Essential For Continuous Learning, According To Research

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
How sleep is essential to preserving old memories and making new ones

Image by fizkes / iStock

August 6, 2020 — 10:04 AM

Sleep is crucial for many reasons. It supports the immune system, helps the body repair itself, and more. And according to new research from the University of California San Diego, sleep may also be critical to our ability to learn as we age.

Studying how sleep affects memories.

To conduct this study, researchers simulated and examined different brain states (think waking versus sleeping), specifically looking into how new memories are encoded during sleep—and how old memories are maintained. Based on their observations of neural networks during different brain states, it appears sleep plays an important role in storing new memories and saving old ones by replaying them.

"Memories, even old memories, are not final. Sleep constantly updates them," explains professor and lead author of the study, Maksim Bazhenov, Ph.D. in a news release. "We predict that during the sleep cycle, both old and new memories are spontaneously replayed, which prevents forgetting and increases recall performance."

Advertisement

Why we need sleep for continuous learning.

This discovery, according to Bazhenov, could explain how the brain is able to store multiple memories. Think of it like taping over a VHS, but winding up with two movies on one tape; while we sleep, particular neurons will repeat and encode multiple memories, old and new.

"We learn many new things on a daily basis and those memories compete with old memories," he says. "To accommodate all memories, we need sleep... [Sleep] makes it possible for different memories to coexist in the brain."

The takeaway.

As we get older, our ability to try new things and encode new memories is crucial to our overall wellbeing and quality of life. "Sleep may be critical for making possible what we call human intelligence," Bazhenov notes. "The ability to learn continuously from experience, to create new knowledge and to adapt as the world changes around us."

And aside from highlighting the importance of getting enough sleep, the researchers say they hope their findings encourage more research and development into sleep tech that could improve memory and learning, particularly as we age.

Until then, if you needed more convincing to get a good night's sleep, let your memories be your motivation and prioritize those zzz's.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Women's Health

Is Bacterial Vaginosis Caused By Your Partner's Penis Microbiome?

Abby Moore
Is Bacterial Vaginosis Caused By Your Partner's Penis Microbiome?
Integrative Health

The Key Process For Cellular Health You May Be Overlooking + How To Balance It

Jason Wachob
The Key Process For Cellular Health You May Be Overlooking + How To Balance It
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Love

The Problem With Dating Unavailable People, From A Psychotherapist

Sarah Regan
The Problem With Dating Unavailable People, From A Psychotherapist
Routines

Study Finds This Type Of Workout Is Best For People With Down Syndrome

Abby Moore
Study Finds This Type Of Workout Is Best For People With Down Syndrome
Beauty

Dry, Cracked Lips Are Annoying — This Collagen Powder Can Help

Alexandra Engler
Dry, Cracked Lips Are Annoying — This Collagen Powder Can Help
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Climate Change

How To Balance Climate Anxiety & Optimism: Mental Health Experts Weigh In

Bonnie Culbertson
How To Balance Climate Anxiety & Optimism: Mental Health Experts Weigh In
Beauty

I've Never Been Able To Tolerate Collagen Powder Before — Until This

Angie Caruso
I've Never Been Able To Tolerate Collagen Powder Before — Until This
Personal Growth

What Makes Us Feel Lonely Depends On Our Age, Research Finds

Kelly Gonsalves
What Makes Us Feel Lonely Depends On Our Age, Research Finds
Home

How To Style Your Home According To Your "Homebody Personality Type"

Sarah Regan
How To Style Your Home According To Your "Homebody Personality Type"
Recipes

This RD’s Whipped Coffee Recipe Has A Skin-Enhancing Ingredient

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
This RD’s Whipped Coffee Recipe Has A Skin-Enhancing Ingredient
Functional Food

Chewing Your Food Can Help You Absorb More Nutrients, Says An MD

Olivia Giacomo
Chewing Your Food Can Help You Absorb More Nutrients, Says An MD
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/getting-enough-sleep-is-key-for-continuous-learning-study-shows

Your article and new folder have been saved!