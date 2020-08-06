Why Sleep Is Essential For Continuous Learning, According To Research

To conduct this study, researchers simulated and examined different brain states (think waking versus sleeping), specifically looking into how new memories are encoded during sleep—and how old memories are maintained. Based on their observations of neural networks during different brain states, it appears sleep plays an important role in storing new memories and saving old ones by replaying them.

"Memories, even old memories, are not final. Sleep constantly updates them," explains professor and lead author of the study, Maksim Bazhenov, Ph.D. in a news release. "We predict that during the sleep cycle, both old and new memories are spontaneously replayed, which prevents forgetting and increases recall performance."