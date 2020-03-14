Think of your body like a bank, and each night you're depositing a set amount of money into it. If you miss your "payment" one night, you'll owe more money the next night to make up for it. Sleep deprivation accumulates in this way. "Sleep is indeed like a bank account, and each night one gets less than the recommended amount counts as a draw on the funds," explains Alex Dimitru, M.D., a double board-certified doctor specializing in psychiatry and sleep medicine. "For someone well rested, missing one hour of sleep on one night often has quite a minimal impact. Over time, however, the missed hours begin to add up."

The more sleep-deprived you are, the more serious the health effects can become.

Acute sleep deprivation is what happens when you get significantly less sleep one night—say you pulled an all-nighter to work or study.

Chronic sleep deprivation occurs when you get less than ideal sleep over an extended period of time. Perhaps you slept six and a half hours every night for a month. You may not notice the effects after one day, but over time, you'll start to experience symptoms consistent with long-term sleep deprivation.

Unfortunately, recovery is not as simple as "miss one hour of sleep, get an extra hour the next night." So, it’s best to start adjusting your sleep habits ASAP to counteract any damage you might be doing to your health.