According to Lugavere, rosemary (and parsley, for what it’s worth) is a very concentrated source of polyphenols. "That's why herbs tend to have very strong bitter flavors, due to these organic compounds that are beneficial to health,” he notes.

The flavonoid apigenin, for example, has been shown to strengthen synaptic connections in the brain, or the way neurons communicate with one another. Perhaps that’s why rosemary has been found to support memory, promote clarity, and enhance mental performance. Researchers believe this is also because a compound in rosemary inhibits the breakdown of neurotransmitters responsible for encoding memories in the brain.

Given rosemary’s impressive brain-healthy benefits, it’s no wonder why Lugavere incorporates the aromatic herb into his daily meals. Feel free to sprinkle it onto your meats and veggies, or if you’re in need of some recipe inspiration, check out our omelet with herbes de Provence, butternut squash pancakes, or our grapefruit- and rosemary-infused water for a refreshing sip.

If you’d like to incorporate the herb into your daily routine—without adding a rosemary flavor to every single meal—you can also consider supplements. mindbodygreen’s omega-3 potency+ incorporates rosemary extract to naturally support the freshness and shelf-life of the fish oil thanks to rosemary's antioxidant properties, but as we discussed above, it also provides some brain-healthy benefits of its own.*