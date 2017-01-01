Neurologists

Dean Sherzai, M.D., Ph.D, and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D. have been experts in preventing cognitive decline for more than two decades. Successful authors, speakers, neurologists, and co-directors of the Brain Health and Alzheimer’s Prevention Program at Loma Linda University Medical Center, the duo fuse medical research with holistic wellness to redesign the way we approach preventative cognitive healthcare. In 2017, the pair wrote the book, The Alzheimer’s Solution: A Breakthrough Program to Prevent and Reverse the Symptoms of Cognitive Decline at Every Age, which asserts that 90 percent of all Alzheimer’s cases can be prevented. The book provides a comprehensive plan for reversing the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive decline by looking at nutrition, exercise, stress, sleep, and engagement. They also wrote the book The 30-Day Alzheimer’s Solution.