Your brain processes information and manages your emotions, cognitive function, depression, anxiety, attention—everything. Your brain is who you are—your thoughts and your relationship with yourself.

The brain is the most energy-hungry organ in the human body by far. It consumes 25% of your energy and at times up to 50% of your oxygen, even while you sleep. Nowadays, with all the technological advances and human progress, it is completely exhausted.

Our lives have not gotten any simpler. Instead, our lives—and especially our minds—are overwhelmed by the hundreds of decisions we must make at work and at home every day; the relentless television programs and news cycle to keep up with; our phones that aren’t just used for calls but instead call on us to connect with work, family, and friends; and so much more.