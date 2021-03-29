mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
A 5-Step Method To Support Cognitive Function, From Neurologists

A 5-Step Method To Support Cognitive Function, From Neurologists

Dean Sherzai, M.D., Ph.D, and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D.
Neurologists By Dean Sherzai, M.D., Ph.D, and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D.
Neurologists
Dean Sherzai, M.D., Ph.D, and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D are neurologists, authors, ane experts in preventing cognitive decline.
Woman Reading a Book in a Cozy Corner at Home with Her Puppy

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 29, 2021 — 21:48 PM

Your brain processes information and manages your emotions, cognitive function, depression, anxiety, attention—everything. Your brain is who you are—your thoughts and your relationship with yourself.

The brain is the most energy-hungry organ in the human body by far. It consumes 25% of your energy and at times up to 50% of your oxygen, even while you sleep. Nowadays, with all the technological advances and human progress, it is completely exhausted.

Our lives have not gotten any simpler. Instead, our lives—and especially our minds—are overwhelmed by the hundreds of decisions we must make at work and at home every day; the relentless television programs and news cycle to keep up with; our phones that aren’t just used for calls but instead call on us to connect with work, family, and friends; and so much more.

We need to start supporting our brain health ASAP.

Nearly six million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States alone, and that number is increasing. And that’s not even the worst of it. In the general population, brain function is going downhill even without that debilitating disease.

Concentration, memory, focus, creativity, and productivity—all these are suffering as our brains struggle to keep up with the demands we place on them. There are also related issues, such as the rise in other dementias and stroke, as well as depression and anxiety—something a whopping 17.3 million people in the United States struggle with.

We know this is a lot to process. But there’s good news. 

The brain is incredibly resilient. Your brain has approximately 87 billion neurons and as many as one quadrillion neural connections, all interacting every moment of every day. Your cells rejuvenate, resist damage, and support growth at any age. Your neurons can make as few as two connections, or as many as 30,000.

You have the ability to improve your brain function, to increase your neural connectivity to protect yourself against most degenerative, vascular, and inflammatory diseases of the brain. Better yet, you can profoundly improve your brain function starting right now.

Advertisement

5 step approach for better brain health.

Our five-pronged approach to improving cognitive health, as well as overall health, is called the NEURO Plan. NEURO stands for

Nutrition, Exercise, Unwind, Restore, Optimize.

1. Nutrition

With every meal you eat, you either make or break your brain. You choose, with every bite, which direction to tilt the needle. The good news here is that if every meal can damage, then every meal can heal. That’s the power of food. We can move beyond simply consuming calories for survival.

2. Exercise

We know you’ve heard this before. Breaking news: exercise is good for you! But the thing is, it really, really is. And not just for cardiovascular health, although that’s true, or mental health, although that’s also true, but very specifically for brain health.

Regular exercise reduces inflammation and oxidative processes, so that if you eat an unhealthy meal, exercise will help you create an environment that reduces the damage caused by that meal.

Advertisement

3. Unwind

You will identify your stressors and practice methods of relieving bad stress such as meditation, mindful breathing, listening to music, journaling, and engaging in a variety of practices that will help you find a sense of calm.

4. Restore

You will learn some “best practices” for getting a good night’s sleep, including going to bed at the right time, waking up at the right time, and avoiding sleep-distorting habits, like looking at TV, phone, tablet, or computer screens before bed.

Advertisement

5. Optimize

You will spend quality time with friends and family, learn new things, and dive into brain-stretching activities. What is true for your body’s pathways is true for every aspect of life.

Bottom Line.

Each of these pillars of health: nutrition, exercise, unwind, restore, and optimize, work together to bring you out of the state of survival your body has been in and into a state of growth and vitality. Each part of the NEURO Plan works with the others to create powerful, lasting change.

If you follow even just one aspect of the NEURO Plan, your risk of Alzheimer’s drops significantly. But if you work with them all together, we believe your risk of developing dementia, stroke, and many other diseases of the brain drops by as much as 80 to 90%.

Excerpted from THE 30-DAY ALZHEIMER’S SOLUTION by Dean Sherzai, MD, PhD and Ayesha Sherzai, MD, reprinted with permission from HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright 2021.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Dean Sherzai, M.D., Ph.D, and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D.
Dean Sherzai, M.D., Ph.D, and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D. Neurologists
Dean Sherzai, M.D., Ph.D, and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D. have been experts in preventing cognitive decline for more than two decades. Successful authors, speakers, neurologists, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The Surprising Benefit Of Melatonin (Other Than Sleep) + An MD's Go-To Sources

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Benefit Of Melatonin (Other Than Sleep) + An MD's Go-To Sources
Mental Health

The Surprising Eye Trick That Can Actually Help Anxiety, From A Neuroscientist

Olivia Giacomo
The Surprising Eye Trick That Can Actually Help Anxiety, From A Neuroscientist
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

This Is The Best Oil To Mask Split Ends In Case You Need It

Alexandra Engler
This Is The Best Oil To Mask Split Ends In Case You Need It
Sex

Questions About Vibrators? Consider Them Answered — We Asked The Experts

Sarah Regan
Questions About Vibrators? Consider Them Answered — We Asked The Experts
Integrative Health

The Holistic Ingredient An MD Uses For Deeper Sleep & A Gentler Wakeup

Emma Loewe
The Holistic Ingredient An MD Uses For Deeper Sleep & A Gentler Wakeup
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Latin American Lasaña Uses A Secret, Nutrient-Dense Ingredient

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This Latin American Lasaña Uses A Secret, Nutrient-Dense Ingredient
Beauty

This 2-Ingredient DIY Mask Is The Secret To Refreshed Strands

Alexandra Engler
This 2-Ingredient DIY Mask Is The Secret To Refreshed Strands
Home

How To Tell If Your Houseplant Is Dead — Or Just Dormant For The Winter

Emma Loewe
How To Tell If Your Houseplant Is Dead — Or Just Dormant For The Winter
Functional Food

3 Eating Styles This RD Recommends To Those With Gut Issues

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
3 Eating Styles This RD Recommends To Those With Gut Issues
Beauty

What Is Your Skin Type? A Quiz To Find Out + The Best Products For Each

Jamie Schneider
What Is Your Skin Type? A Quiz To Find Out + The Best Products For Each
Routines

A 12-Minute Yoga Flow To Wring Out All The Tension In Those Tight Hips

Phyllicia Bonanno
A 12-Minute Yoga Flow To Wring Out All The Tension In Those Tight Hips
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/method-to-support-cognitive-function-from-neurologists

Your article and new folder have been saved!