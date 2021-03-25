"Procrastinating at bedtime comes in part from feeling a lack of control over your time," integrative psychiatrist and sleep specialist Nishi Bhopal, M.D., explains to mbg. "Those quiet nighttime hours are precious and often the only time we have to ourselves."

Plus, she adds, the pandemic has extended some people's working hours (and therefore cut down on their free time), which can make them want to stay up later. Those who aren't commuting during the pandemic also might be tempted to stretch out bedtime since they don't need to wake up as early.

Nevertheless, sticking with a consistent bedtime can improve your overall sleep quality. So, if bedtime procrastination is getting the best of you, here are a few top tips.