If you've decided to go to couples' therapy, finding the right therapist can feel like a huge undertaking—especially when you think about searching for one that both you and your partner will love. Luckily, online therapy makes the process much easier by putting a network of therapists right at your fingertips.

Before starting your first couples' therapy session, most outlets have you and your partner complete a self-assessment to evaluate your needs. You'll also have the opportunity to add information about your insurance provider and budget. From there, the services will narrow down their therapists into categories that match your and your partner's needs.

Below, we've hand-picked the best online couples' therapy, as well as your most asked questions about whether these virtual sessions actually work and who can benefit from starting couples' therapy.