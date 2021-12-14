Ready To *Really* Learn About Your Attachment Style? These 7 Books Go Deep

Learning about your own attachment style, as well as the attachment styles of the people in your life, can go a long way in understanding yourself, bridging gaps in your relationships, and fostering better understanding between yourself and others.

"It starts to really help people move away from blame and judgment and move toward understanding that their partner is just a very different person than them," Birkel explains. He adds that with his own clients, he always wants to know how they were influenced by early family dynamics, and how they're bringing that into their relationships now.

And of course, if you're a parent, when you're aware of how the four different attachment styles come to be, you can approach your parenting in such a way that fosters a secure attachment style.