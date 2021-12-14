Ready To *Really* Learn About Your Attachment Style? These 7 Books Go Deep

Another one of Birkel's recommendations, The Power of Attachment: How To Create Deep and Lasting Intimate Relationships helps readers explore their earliest years of life, their traumas, and how those things are affecting them today. Poole Heller is another leading attachment theory expert, and with this book having an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, readers have clearly gotten something out of it.

The Power of Attachment: How To Create Deep and Lasting Intimate Relationships by Diane Poole Heller Ph.D., $16.13