Dating apps and matchmakers want to know dozens of things about us—our favorite foods, movies, hobbies, etc.—all to help find us a good match. But their questions may be missing an essential ingredient that scientists now say could be the key to a successful match: attachment style.

Hundreds of recent studies worldwide confirm we each have an attachment style, which refers to how we behave in intimate relationships throughout our lives as a result of core emotions we formed in early childhood from interactions with parents and other caregivers. There are three main styles of attachment—secure, anxious, and avoidant—and while pairings of some attachment types work especially well, others can be disasters.

With all this in mind, it's plenty reasonable to want to compare your own style to that of a romantic prospect before getting into a relationship. It's possible to learn your own attachment type through a simple quiz, but what about the people you're interested in dating? It's not like you're going to be able to shove a survey in the face of every new prospective partner you encounter.

While there's no surefire way to know someone else's attachment type at a glance, there are important clues—some of which you can even pick up on the very first date. After spending years parsing current attachment research, I've identified these three signs for figuring out a person's style of attachment upon first meeting: