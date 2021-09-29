A Beginner's Guide To Polyamory, In Case You've Been Curious

When it comes to sharing your polyamorous lifestyle with new potential partners, it's important to bring it up early, Hall says. And since polyamory can take quite a few forms, you'll need to let this person know what polyamory means to you.

"Being upfront and honest from the beginning is respectful, can prevent misunderstandings and hurt feelings, and ensures no one is wasting their time and energy," she explains. "Most people in the polyamorous community are adept at communicating their boundaries, limits, and expectations, and that should include a brief, thoughtful way to communicate with potential new partners."

Explaining your desire for a polyamorous relationship to a current partner you're in a monogamous relationship with can be a little more difficult. Asking this person to move away from the familiarity they know in order to make room for others can be tough, but it's not an impossible task. The biggest rule here, according to Dolinova, is being honest without being brutal. She encourages you to find the words to express your wants, fears, and hopes without hurting your partner's feelings in the process.

"One of the cardinal rules: Don't try to open your relationship when things aren't going well. It will definitely not fix it, and, in fact, will undoubtedly make things worse. The time to look at exploring polyamory when you're in a monogamous relationship is when your relationship is healthy, strong, and exciting, and you both want to know what it would be like to have even more love in your lives," she adds.

But what happens if your partner isn't open to accepting your desire for a polyamorous relationship and they are hurt?

"Anecdotally speaking, it's really hard to come back from it when one partner expresses a desire to go outside a monogamous relationship and the other person is really hurt by it," Dolinova tells mbg.

Though not impossible, she says the desire for polyamory doesn't typically fade if it's a sincere desire for a relationship style. That's because the desire for polyamory isn't necessarily about just wanting more lovers; it's often about wanting the freedom to explore loving relationships with multiple people.

That said, sometimes people believe they want polyamory when what's actually happening is that they're dissatisfied with their current relationship and are looking to have their needs met elsewhere. In such cases, opening up this conversation may open dialogue about how to make satisfying changes within your monogamous union.