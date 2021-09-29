A Beginner's Guide To Polyamory, In Case You've Been Curious

Growing up, most of us weren't exposed to polyamory or polyamorous relationships. That's because monogamy is the most common approach to love and relationship, and it's ingrained into the very fabric of society. Maybe your parents have been married for decades, or maybe all the other relationships you witnessed only involved two people. While monogamy might seem like the only way to go, in reality there are so many other ways to approach love. We all have the right to choose, and more and more people are choosing to pursue polyamorous unions.