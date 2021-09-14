Is Monogamy Right For You? Here's How To Tell + Other Options To Consider

"It's not a secret that raising a family requires a lot of work and money. With the rising cost of living, education, and housing, many millennials like myself are confronted with the reality that a dual-income household isn't enough to maintain a healthy family. This means that both parents have to work and make enough income to pay for day care since both parents spend most of their time working," they point out. "The interesting thing about nonmonogamous family dynamics is that children may have access to multiple 'parent figures' or trusted guardians that can care for them, and they do say 'It takes a village to raise a child.'"