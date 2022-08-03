Finding a therapist can be an overwhelming experience, especially when you’re deciding to seek professional help for the first time. Not only will you need to consider the right type of therapy for you, but you’ll also need to build a therapeutic alliance (or align on treatment goals) with your therapist to get the most out of your session—but it’s well worth it.

Your mental health is a key part of your overall health, which makes taking care of it as just as essential as nourishing your body with nutritious foods or soothing your soul with meditation. Unfortunately, it can also be expensive, like other well-being services.

Instead of skipping therapy altogether, finding an option that works within your budget is key to accessing services without negatively impacting your financial health. Online therapy is one of the easiest ways to save, as these companies don’t need to pay for brick-and-mortar locations.

Many online therapy services also take insurance, which allows you to make the most of your healthcare plan. In fact, the online portals often make it easier to find a medical practitioner within your network than a traditional web search.