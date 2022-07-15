A holistic approach to health includes taking care of your mental health, which may include seeking out a psychiatrist. These medical doctors specialize in mental health and take a full-spectrum approach to treatment, considering both the "mental and physical aspects of psychological problems," according to the American Psychiatry Association.

Unfortunately, psychiatric care can be expensive—no matter what budget you're working with. It can also be inconvenient, especially if you’re accommodating the schedule of a busy practitioner who only offers sessions during working hours. But thanks to the advancement of telehealth services, psychiatric care has never been more accessible.

The best online psychiatry services address the issues of traditional in-person care by offering affordable virtual sessions. More impressive? Many of these services offer faster response times compared to traditional providers, yet they can still have prescribed medications shipped to your door. Plus, many of the outlets offer ongoing counseling services as well.

Below, check out our selections of the best online psychiatry services that provide a range of caregivers.