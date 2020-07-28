Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

There are a number of ways that diet can have a beneficial impact on overall health. And in recent years, there has been an emerging area of medicine that focuses on how dietary shifts may specifically benefit mental health. Meet: nutritional psychiatry.

As the area has grown in practice and interest, so has a wide group of experts who focus to the topic. So when nutritional psychiatrist Georgia Ede, M.D., appeared on the mindbodygreen podcast, we were sure to ask about her perspective on the best diet for mental health and how to use the basic premises of nutritional psychology to support memory, limit migraines, and improve mood.

In response, she outlined three basic pillars of nutritional psychiatry, and how getting the right nutrients to the brain can have a major impact.