If you were to ask nutritional psychiatrist Georgia Ede, M.D., what's the No. 1 factor causing increased levels of anxiety in today's generation, she'd passionately tell you that poor nutrition is the foundation of our struggles with mental health.

In fact, she told me on today's episode of the mindbodygreen podcast that "80% to 90% of people might not need medications today if we had been following common-sense nutritional advice from the start." That's a devastatingly huge number of people who have turned to medications when really, they only needed a change in their diet.

Ede sat down with me to discuss how we can use food as a way to enhance our mental health. From our insulin levels to our hormonal balance to our hunger pangs and cravings, the foods we put into our bodies can have significant effects (both positive and negative) on our anxiety, memory, and overall mood.

Ede explains what we should be eating to ensure optimal mental health—from our mood to stress, sleep, concentration, and energy. Her own personal experience as well as what she's seen with her clients has definitely surprised her, and I'm sure her tips will be a little unexpected for you as well (Hint: It's not your average plant-based eating plan!)

Here's the optimal diet from Ede, herself, that can benefit your mental health. Stress and anxiety, begone.