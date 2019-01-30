I Went Into Early Perimenopause & Learned Why Balancing Blood Sugar Is So Important

The first hormone to start its descent during perimenopause is progesterone, followed by estrogen and others. This shift will cause symptoms—like missed periods, PMS, breakthrough bleeding, palpitations, migraines, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, insomnia, and anxiety—that foreshadow menopause. During perimenopause, some of you might feel like your body isn't your own anymore, like something is seriously wrong, but it's just nature messing with your hormonal balance.

So far, medicine has failed to find safe, effective solutions to the hormone fluctuations that can make our lives more difficult during this time. My own search into workable treatments arose from my own hormonal problems after being thrown into premature menopause by the tragedy of losing a child. Even as an OB-GYN and women's health physician, I struggled to find answers—only to be thwarted by a medical community that wanted me to take antidepressants and other medications, power through it, or just learn to live with my agonizing symptoms. But I'm not one to sit back and let symptoms derail me. I wanted real answers to what's going on in my body and why.