I Ate Meat For The First Time In 5 Years. Here's What Happened To My Body

I didn't exactly wake up one morning and decide to not have meat anymore. It was a very gradual process that happened after I graduated college. I realized I hadn't consumed any animal protein for a few weeks and I hadn't craved it or missed it at all. Why should I eat foods that I don't genuinely enjoy, right?

I do want to make it clear that I have always thought that grass-fed, no hormone animal protein is 100 percent good-for-you. I have never thought there is anything wrong about eating meat. It provides great nutritional value and protein and I still made it for my husband all the time. I never really thought about what would happen with my relationship with meat in the future. I just went with the flow, but after five years without meat in my life, I started to get an itch for it again.

As someone who is all about being your own label (I never identified myself under a label even on my blog), it wasn't too big of a deal to many people besides those who know me well when I started eating meat a few weeks ago. But ever since I ate that crispy almond flour chicken tender, it is safe to say my life has changed.

There are a ton of people out there who don't eat meat or fish or eggs, etc., and one day they change their minds. After I wrote a blog post all about my experience, I could not believe the number of emails and messages I received from the community, asking about what happened since I started eating meat again or if I have any tips for them.

Even though everyone's body is so different, there are a few things I have learned about my relationship with food and my body over the last few weeks.