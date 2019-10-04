Alzheimer's disease is one of the biggest health challenges of our time. According to the Alzheimer's Association, about 5.8 million Americans are already living with the disease, and unfortunately, that number is expected to grow at an alarming rate over the coming years.

Alzheimer's—and similar conditions such as Parkinson's and dementia—are extremely complex neurodegenerative diseases with a wide range of causes. In the past few years, however, we've learned that diet plays a massive role in the prevention and progression of Alzheimer's disease (even earning it the nickname "type 3 diabetes"). And now, a new study has narrowed it down to one nutrient in particular, called choline, which appears to play a crucial role in preventing the neurological changes that occur with the disease.