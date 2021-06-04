This might sound obvious, but you and the therapist absolutely must be on the same page about your therapy goals as being healthy and desirable. For example, a high functioning person might come to therapy seeking stress management skills because their need for achievement is driving them to get excellent grades in graduate school while working full-time, and they need a way to manage the extra demands of their situation. Or they might seek a therapist to help them manage inevitable rejection as they climb the ladder of success to become a Broadway star. I have encountered clients in both of these situations and similar situations, whose previous therapist refused to partner with them in these goals.

Instead, the therapist insisted on helping the clients develop an “insight” that the clients needed: to "learn to sit with failure” or “drop their unreasonable expectations."

While it is true that sometimes high-functioning people can get on a hamster wheel of achievement, where nothing is ever good enough—and it is essential that a therapist be able to help clients avoid this pitfall—it is also important that a therapist be able to recognize a client’s potential and help them develop skills to reach that potential.

Of course I’d want a therapist who was able to help me see when I was being too hard on myself or trying for a goal that wasn’t actually good for me. It is essential that the therapist and client can have transparent discussions about what exactly is being labeled as “overboard” by the therapist and/or the client, and that the client understands if the therapist is casting the client’s goals as problematic in any way. Otherwise, you essentially have a ship on which all the oars aren’t rowing in the same direction, which is counterproductive for everyone. So please—confirm that what you want for yourself is the same thing as what your therapist wants for you.