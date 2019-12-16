With social media available at our fingertips, it's easy to replace mindfulness with mindless scrolling. These distractions from the present moment have eroded our ability to properly manage stress. And according to Heather Moday, M.D., most people are underestimating the effects that stress can have on overall health.

"In fact, if I had to pick one thing that people avoid in their wellness programs, it's managing their stress," she said on the mindbodygreen podcast. One reason being, stress management isn't as tangible as getting blood work done or measuring your steps.

"We get busy, and we just think it's not that important because it's not something that you can grab with your hands," she said.

Moday shared her top three tools for managing stress, regardless of your busy schedule. Bonus: They're free!