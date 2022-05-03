This Is Exactly How Anxiety Can Harm Your Gut Microbiome, From A Therapist

Here’s a little gross-ology for you. We are composed mostly of single-celled organisms. Our own cells are outnumbered 10 to one by these organisms, primarily bacteria residing in our gut. Called the microbiome, our gut bacteria transmit from the placenta and amniotic fluid in our mother’s womb. If your mother experienced severe stress during pregnancy, you might show a decrease of Bifidobacterium associated with proneness to inflammation.

Research with adult subjects showed that those with a rich diversity of gut bacteria had better immune system health. Those with a less diverse microbiome were prone to pro-inflammatory bacteria. Inflammation in the gut can put you at risk for irritable bowel disease and other disorders. “The road to health is paved with good intestines,” Dr. Sherry A. Rogers quipped. That road to good health begins at birth.

Babies born vaginally and breastfed babies showed a richer diversity of gut bacteria. Hope is not lost if you or your children missed out on these early natural benefits. The microbiome differences between babies born by c-section or vaginal delivery tend to even out over time as babies adapt to a solid food diet. Good early nutrition from birth to age three helps babies develop a healthier microbiome.

It is heartening to note that your microbiome adapts to your environment and diet throughout your whole lifespan. Changes in gut bacteria can occur in as little as 24 hours after a change in diet. When you foster a more diverse bacterial climate, you obtain many health benefits, including: