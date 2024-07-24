Advertisement
Cramping & Bloating During Your Period? The Best Herbs For Your Cycle*
While the dialogue surrounding our menstrual cycles is certainly progressing, periods are still considered a little taboo. According to a 2020 survey1, 60% of women are bothered by just the word “period.” Other research indicates that one-third of menstruating women don’t understand their cycle. The good news is: Fewer things are more empowering than learning about our body.
Especially because our menstrual cycles aren’t exactly a walk in the park. If anything, the cramps, bloating, and mood changes of our cycles dissuade us from embracing it. We all want a pleasant and empowering period, but where do we start?
Quality herbs for an empowered period
In a world where one in four women feel uncomfortable buying tampons or pads, it starts with embracing menstruation as a completely natural aspect of female anatomy. More than that, our cycle is a snapshot of our overall health, relaying information about metabolism, digestion, stress levels, and beyond.
And what better way to support this natural wonder than with the natural power of herbs? Working with herbs connects us more deeply to the natural world and our body—shining a new light on periods. However, let’s not forget that our cycle also deserves the best. The new period support line from Gaia Herbs targets specific menstrual challenges, but with herbs that set the gold standard for quality and transparent sourcing. You’ll be amazed at all they can do…
Herbs for cramp relief*
Anywhere from 50-90% of menstruating women2 experience cramps during their period. Cramps are caused by natural chemicals in the uterus known as prostaglandins3. On the first day of our period, a higher-than-usual level of prostaglandins prompts uterine muscles to contract (to shed the uterine lining). This contraction is typically the feeling behind our cramps. They’re so uncomfortable that 50% of women2 end up reorganizing their social plans. But does it have to be that way?
Formulated with white peony and licorice, Gaia Herbs’ Cramp Relief formula helps relax the uterus and supports hormone balance.* It also includes fennel to help support menstrual comfort, an herb that has been shown in studies4 to aid comfort as much as conventional solutions.* Cramps are nothing to be taken lightly. Made with entirely organic and traceable herbs, this formula is the real deal.
Herbs to support a balanced mood*
Days before our period starts, our mood tanks, and suddenly the smallest tasks feel impossible. Generally, these swings are attributed to changing levels of estrogen and progesterone5 after ovulation. Studies2 indicate that women “often” feel irritability, tiredness, and a little blue when they’re menstruating.
So, herbs for mental well-being? Saffron is known to support a positive mood, while fenugreek helps prevent hormonal fluctuation.* You’ll find both in Gaia Herbs Cycle Serenity, alongside hawthorn and turmeric, to provide additional support throughout your cycle.* Like all Gaia Herbs products, this formula has passed rigorous testing to ensure you get the strongest and cleanest product.
Herbs for bloat support*
If you occasionally experience bloat before or during your period, you certainly aren’t alone. Studies indicate 70% of women experience fluid retention and abdominal bloating6 during menstruation. One of the leading explanations7 is the decrease in estrogen levels leading up to the menstrual phase.
Gaia Herbs Bloat Support offers a medley of herbs that support these challenges—including burdock, dandelion, horsetail, and nettle.* Meeting the highest quality standards, these herbs work together to support the reduction of water retention, and help with digestion and healthy bowel movements.*
Herbs for overall cycle health*
As a refresher, our period is the monthly process by which our body sheds its uterine lining. It’s governed by a whole ensemble of changing hormones, which can trigger a variety of struggles. But there is a world where our cycle can be regular, predictable, and dare we say—manageable.
It all comes down to supporting the ebb and flow of our hormones. Herbs like vitex berry, dandelion, milk thistle, and schisandra—found in Gaia Herbs Cycle Support—can help support healthy hormone levels and overall cycle regulation.* Whether you’re feeling feisty, crampy, bloated, or all the above—this formula is your baseline support for a more pleasant cycle.*
The bottom line
Feeling empowered about your period is no small feat. It can feel a little like swimming upstream in a river of cultural stigma and personal discomfort. But promise, it’s worth it. Our period extends an invitation to connect with nature and our overall health.
If you’re having a little trouble seeing from here to there, the new period support line from Gaia Herbs will carry you all the way from supporting challenges to a cycle you feel proud of—never compromising on quality. You deserve the best. Period!
7 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK565666/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8525260/
- https://www.acog.org/womens-health/faqs/dysmenorrhea-painful-periods#:~:text=Prostaglandins%3A%20Chemicals%20that%20are%20made,to%20contract%2C%20usually%20causing%20cramps.
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7697926/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9341030/#:~:text=Mood%20swing%20was%20discovered%20as,while%20PMDD%20prevalence%20was%2025.6%25.
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9341030/#R12
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3322543/
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.