6 Ways To Strategically Stress Your Body & Supercharge Longevity

If you can’t stomach the thought of turning the faucet all the way to freezing (I’m with you), Greenfield says you can also reap some of those benefits from simply exercising outside in the cold; it doesn't have quite as much of an impact as that cold water immersion, but it does have an effect. "If you go outside and exercise in the ambient air temperature, preferably 55 degrees or under, you're getting some of the benefits," he explains.

Not to mention, exercising outside in the cold adds a layer of healthy discomfort that your body and mind must overcome—and engaging in mentally stimulating and challenging activities can also kickstart hormesis. See, when you have to focus on the cold weather, it forces you to get out of your head in a way that promotes a degree of mental fitness. Plus, you have to keep tabs on your surrounding environment while you work out so you don't trip over a rock, tree, person, etc. "There are all sorts of things that happen outdoors that are unpredictable and are more stimulating to the mind," Greenfield notes, which can offer some healthy stress.