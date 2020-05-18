Can't Breathe In Your Mask? Here Are 4 Tips To Strengthen Your Lungs

“Our lungs allow for the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide, which is essential for the body to function,” physician Robert Graham, M.D., MPH, FACP says. Because masks cover the nose and mouth, they may interfere with your ability to take in oxygen, leading to a buildup of carbon dioxide.

"Oxygen is a vasoconstrictor, where CO2 is a vasodilator," endurance coach and New York Times best selling author Brian MacKenzie tells mindbodygreen. "CO2 intolerant means we constrict the vasculature more (stressed), don't use our lungs as much, are more reactive, and do not use O2 optimally."

He explains in an Instagram post that most of the population is CO2 intolerant and wearing a mask will expose those people to hypercapnia sooner.

According to one study, hypercapnia leads to a drop in blood pH, and may cause rapid heartbeat (tachycardia), shortness of breath (dyspnea), flushed skin, confusion, headaches, and dizziness.

“If you’re experiencing any of the symptoms associated with CO2 retention,” Graham says, “Take off your mask while social distancing and take some deep breaths.”

While breathing in fresh oxygen is a critical solution, it’s still a short-term fix. "O2 cannot work without CO2, and the better we control our breathing—say spending most of the time nasal only breathing—the better we develop a tolerance to CO2," MacKenzie tells mbg.

To help you strengthen your lungs over time and increase your tolerance to carbon dioxide, try these four tips: