Can't Breathe In Your Mask? Here Are 4 Tips To Strengthen Your Lungs
Along with social distancing, wearing a face mask is a critical component in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, some masks may make it difficult to breathe, and some people even fear they’ll lead to hypercapnia, or too much carbon dioxide (CO2) in the bloodstream.
To help quell your mask-related fears, we broke down how masks may impact oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, and rounded up expert-approved tips for strengthening your lungs.
How might masks impact breathing?
“Our lungs allow for the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide, which is essential for the body to function,” physician Robert Graham, M.D., MPH, FACP says. Because masks cover the nose and mouth, they may interfere with your ability to take in oxygen, leading to a buildup of carbon dioxide.
"Oxygen is a vasoconstrictor, where CO2 is a vasodilator," endurance coach and New York Times best selling author Brian MacKenzie tells mindbodygreen. "CO2 intolerant means we constrict the vasculature more (stressed), don't use our lungs as much, are more reactive, and do not use O2 optimally."
He explains in an Instagram post that most of the population is CO2 intolerant and wearing a mask will expose those people to hypercapnia sooner.
According to one study, hypercapnia leads to a drop in blood pH, and may cause rapid heartbeat (tachycardia), shortness of breath (dyspnea), flushed skin, confusion, headaches, and dizziness.
“If you’re experiencing any of the symptoms associated with CO2 retention,” Graham says, “Take off your mask while social distancing and take some deep breaths.”
While breathing in fresh oxygen is a critical solution, it’s still a short-term fix. "O2 cannot work without CO2, and the better we control our breathing—say spending most of the time nasal only breathing—the better we develop a tolerance to CO2," MacKenzie tells mbg.
To help you strengthen your lungs over time and increase your tolerance to carbon dioxide, try these four tips:
How to strengthen your lungs
1. Exercise
“[Exercise] raises carbon dioxide, which is why we breathe more when we exercise,” MacKenzie says.
In fact, one study explains, it's normal to get breathless during exercise, but regular exercise can increase the strength and function of your muscles. "Your muscles will require less oxygen to move and they will produce less carbon dioxide," the study says. "This will immediately reduce the amount of air you will need to breathe in and out for a given exercise."
Exercise is important because it requires more metabolic activity, MacKenzie tells mindbodygreen. "That would be optimized by doing things that are aerobic in nature like hiking and running." Metabolic activity can also be increased through strength exercises, like squatting, pressing, and pulling. "Picking heavy things up from time to time is critical and can be done a number of different ways and through varying modalities," he says.
2. Breathwork
To increase awareness of the diaphragm muscle, Graham recommends practicing diaphragmatic breathing, belly breathing, and simple deep breathing. “These techniques get you closer to reaching your lungs' full capacity,” he says.
To do this:
- Count how long your natural breath, in and out, takes
- Slowly add one more count to every inhale and exhale
- Do this until you can comfortable extend the time it takes to fill and empty your lungs
“Learning to have some sort of breath control or doing some hypoxic work...will increase your CO2 tolerance, which will increase your ability to have on a mask,” MacKenzie says in the post. It may also help to reduce panic associated with wearing a mask.
3. Improve your posture
Certain postures can interfere with respiration. To prevent this, Graham says to “stand strong while lifting the chest and opening the front of your body as you breathe deeply.” Most importantly, don’t hunch over.
4. Stay hydrated
Staying well hydrated is important for several reasons, including respiration. Drinking water throughout the day helps keep the mucosal linings in your lungs moist, Graham explains, which helps the lungs function better.
Bottom line
Breathing in excessive carbon dioxide is dangerous, Graham tells us, especially for people with preexisting respiratory conditions. However, unless your mask is tight-fitting and used for a prolonged period of time, there is little risk to becoming hypercapnic. “For most people wearing cloth or surgical masks they are in little to no danger of breathing in unhealthy amounts of carbon dioxide,” he says.
If you do notice dizziness, fatigue, or other symptoms of hypercapnia from prolonged use, separate from others, remove your mask, and breathe in fresh air.