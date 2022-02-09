We likely don’t need to convince you of the benefits of cold therapy (or “cryotherapy”). But just in case you’d like to browse some research: Studies have associated the practice with a balanced inflammatory response, improved sleep, muscle and joint health, and mood support. Plenty of longevity experts, doctors, and human performance specialists sing the praises of a consistent shiver-inducing therapy—and we can add exercise physiologist, personal trainer, and New York Times bestselling author Ben Greenfield to that list.

Of course, not many of us have regular access to a frigid body of water or the time to sit inside an ice bath á la Wim Hof. You can reap the benefits from an ice-cold shower, but let’s be honest: It can be difficult to muster the willpower to turn the faucet all the way to freezing, especially during winter. But according to Greenfield, exercising outdoors can have similar effects to cold therapy.

“Any time you have the option to do an exercise session outdoors rather than in a neat tidy gym, I think you should,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Here’s why you should embrace the great outdoors, especially during this chilly season.