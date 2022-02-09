 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
SPONSORED BY
Visit Sun Valley

An Exercise Physiologist Offers 3 Reasons Why You Should Workout In The Cold

mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Ben Greenfield

Image by mindbodygreen

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 9, 2022 — 10:02 AM

We likely don’t need to convince you of the benefits of cold therapy (or “cryotherapy”). But just in case you’d like to browse some research: Studies have associated the practice with a balanced inflammatory response, improved sleep, muscle and joint health, and mood support. Plenty of longevity experts, doctors, and human performance specialists sing the praises of a consistent shiver-inducing therapy—and we can add exercise physiologist, personal trainer, and New York Times bestselling author Ben Greenfield to that list. 

Of course, not many of us have regular access to a frigid body of water or the time to sit inside an ice bath á la Wim Hof. You can reap the benefits from an ice-cold shower, but let’s be honest: It can be difficult to muster the willpower to turn the faucet all the way to freezing, especially during winter. But according to Greenfield, exercising outdoors can have similar effects to cold therapy.

“Any time you have the option to do an exercise session outdoors rather than in a neat tidy gym, I think you should,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. Here’s why you should embrace the great outdoors, especially during this chilly season. 

1. Emotional resilience. 

The link between cold therapy and mental health is well-documented: Studies show that acute cold exposure activates the vagus nerve—which, in turn, enhances the calming effects of the parasympathetic nervous system and counters the “fight or flight” response. 

“Cold exposure, particularly cold water immersion for the face, is one of the best ways to tone that vagus nerve and allow your nervous system to have that type of resilience,” says Greenfield. “When your vagus nerve becomes toned, it's able to more effectively communicate with the rest of the organs—the heart, the lungs, the diaphragm, the brain—and it also is able to respond to stress in a far more refined way.” 

Of course, exercising outside is not the same thing as dunking your face in a bowl of ice or taking a cold shower. However, according to Greenfield, “if you go outside and exercise in the ambient air temperature, preferably 55 degrees or under, you're getting some of the benefits.” Not quite as much vagal nerve stimulation as you would get from cold water immersion, but it does have an effect.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Blood sugar balance.

“There's nothing that seems to control blood sugar more than cold,” says Greenfield. In fact, research shows that intermittent cold exposure activates the production of brown fat (a metabolically active form of fat tissue that burns energy to create heat and manage body temperature) and balances the glucose response. 

Greenfield even uses the cold to his advantage when preparing his body for a glucose spike: “During a Thanksgiving or Christmas feast, my blood sugar will often be down in the 50s and lower 60s until the early evening from a morning cold exposure,” he notes. “This is a hack for me.” 

3. Mental fitness. 

Of course, one of the main benefits of exercising outdoors is, well, the fact that you’re outdoors. “It's this idea of embracing natural, outdoor movement versus this fabricated, inside-the-box exercise session,” says Greenfield. Aside from the benefits of being outside in nature (which you can read all about here), Greenfield explains that working out outside is an “unpredictable” experience. “There are all sorts of things that happen outdoors that are unpredictable and are more stimulating to the mind,” he notes. 

For example, you have to keep tabs on your surrounding environment while you run so you don’t trip over a rock, tree, person, etc. Whereas if you’re running on a treadmill, it’s easier to mentally check out. Similarly, lifting weights or participating in a HIIT session outside in the cold adds a layer of healthy discomfort that your body and mind must overcome. Greenfield would argue that this mental stimulation is just as important when strengthening your body—when you have to focus on the cold weather, it forces you to get out of your head in a way that promotes a degree of mental, physical fitness. That’s why, Greenfield says, “we can actually keep our battery more charged by working out outdoors.” 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Cold water immersion has been associated with myriad health benefits—but if you can’t get up the gumption to dunk your face or body in an ice bath (or step into an ice-cold shower), exercising outside in the cold can provide similar effects. At the very least, it can help you ease into cold therapy and maybe (just maybe!) inspire you to take an at-home cold plunge.

Enjoy this episode sponsored by Visit Sun Valley! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon Music!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Routines

The Absolute Best Workout To Try Whenever You Have Your Period

Maeve McEwen, CPT
The Absolute Best Workout To Try Whenever You Have Your Period
Motivation

How To Work Out In Tune With Your Hormones, Energy Level & More

Maeve McEwen, CPT
How To Work Out In Tune With Your Hormones, Energy Level & More
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Spirituality

Why This Is A Great Week For Manifesting, According To An Intuitive

Natasha Levinger
Why This Is A Great Week For Manifesting, According To An Intuitive
Love

5 Red Flags To Look For In The Earliest Stages Of Dating, From A Psychiatrist

Mimi Winsberg, M.D
5 Red Flags To Look For In The Earliest Stages Of Dating, From A Psychiatrist
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Make Winter Your Healthiest Season, According To TCM

Snow Xia L.Ac.
5 Ways To Make Winter Your Healthiest Season, According To TCM
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Is This The Secret To A Stronger, Brighter Smile? (Nope, Not Whitening Strips)

Jamie Schneider
Is This The Secret To A Stronger, Brighter Smile? (Nope, Not Whitening Strips)
Integrative Health

This Happens In Your Body One Billion Times Per Second — Stop Ignoring It

Stephanie Eckelkamp
This Happens In Your Body One Billion Times Per Second — Stop Ignoring It
Recipes

5 Homemade Chocolate Treats That Are Way Better Than A Box Of Chocolates

Eliza Sullivan
5 Homemade Chocolate Treats That Are Way Better Than A Box Of Chocolates
Beauty

If This Ingredient Isn't In Your Lip Balm, You're Doing Your Pout A Disservice

Jamie Schneider
If This Ingredient Isn't In Your Lip Balm, You're Doing Your Pout A Disservice
Spirituality

I'm A Grief Counselor: Here's What I Wish More People Knew About Death

William Peters, MFT
I'm A Grief Counselor: Here's What I Wish More People Knew About Death
Functional Food

These Dietary Changes May Add Up To 13 Years To Your Life, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain
These Dietary Changes May Add Up To 13 Years To Your Life, Study Says
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-workout-in-the-cold

Your article and new folder have been saved!