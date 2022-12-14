After experiencing Betterhelp’s services and considering how it compares to traditional therapy, I personally think it’s worth it, especially when looking for more affordable and accessible therapy options. I have an amazing therapist that I have worked with for years and, while she has helped me navigate so much, I felt that my Betterhelp sessions were also very impactful, as they provided me with different perspectives. In my personal therapy experiences, I have worked through deconstructing my productivity mindset, which had previously caused me a lot of anxiety in this productivity-obsessed world. Although I have spent tons of time working through this already, I actually had a significant ah-ha moment with my Betterhelp therapist that completely shifted something within. It truly felt like the missing piece from my years of therapy pre-Betterhelp.

With that said, from a financial standpoint, Betterhelp might not be the best choice for everyone. For example, I currently have health insurance that covers my traditional therapy sessions and am only required to pay a co-pay of $35 per session. If I attend therapy four times a month, that amounts to much less than the Betterhelp membership plan. So, if you are considering Betterhelp but do have mental health coverage through insurance, it might be worth looking at your plan and comparing the cost of Betterhelp vs. traditional therapy. If, on the other hand, you don’t have mental health coverage, Betterhelp is more affordable than traditional therapy.

Another factor to consider is accountability. With Betterhelp, you have extensive access to your therapist, and can text or live chat with them outside of your appointment hours. However, one thing that stood out at the end of each visit is that my therapist didn’t prompt me to schedule another session. In my traditional therapy sessions, my therapist always follows up about when we are meeting next, which holds me accountable and brings a level of structure to the practice. While this might not be an issue for some, I tend to forget about making appointments and prefer to have a provider set up my next appointment while we are in each other’s presence.