Maintaining healthy omega-3 levels in cell membranes has been shown to help protect against chronic inflammation.

Although some EPA and DHA can be produced in the body endogenously via dietary ALA, the most effective way to increase your marine-derived omega-3 intake is by consuming more foods and/or supplements rich in EPA and DHA.

Consider adding omega-3-rich fatty fish (e.g., salmon, tuna, sardines, anchovies) to your diet multiple times a week to up your intake of EPA and DHA and achieve an optimal Omega-3 Index.

Alternatively, you may want to consider a premium omega-3 supplement, such as a high-quality, sustainably sourced fish oil. Look for supplements that offer at least 1 gram of EPA plus DHA daily for optimal benefits. If you aren't sure where to start, check out mindbodygreen's guide to choosing the best omega-3 supplement for your unique health needs.