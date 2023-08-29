The No. 1 Mistake People Make In Their Cold Plunging Practice, From An MD
Cold plunging isn’t for everyone, but those who like it tend to love it. More and more people are becoming regular cold-plungers, be it via at-home cold plunge tubs, an ice-cold shower, a swim in a chilly lake or ocean, or community-based cold plunge activities.
Some folks even like to pair their cold plunge with a hot sauna for the sake of balance, but is this technique actually more beneficial? As longevity specialist and board-certified surgeon Darshan Shah, M.D., shared on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, order matters when it comes to those longevity treatments.
How to practice cold therapy correctly
If you go straight from the ice-cold water to a warm sauna, you might be skipping some of the cold plunge benefits, Shah suggests. As he explains, the majority of benefits from cold therapy happen not just when you’re in the cold water, but in the time period it takes your body to warm up again post-plunge.
“So if you’re going in the heat right afterward, it doesn't give your body that extended 20 to 30 minutes of warming itself up,” he notes.
See, when your body naturally goes from cold to warm (also known as thermogenesis), your adrenal glands will release catecholamines (like epinephrine and norepinephrine), leading to increased metabolic rate and heat production.1 If you speed up the process with a sauna, your body might not release those healthy compounds.
So rather than jumping out of your cold plunge and heading straight for the sauna, flip that routine around. If you want to go back and forth, that's fine; just be sure to always end your session with cold.
This advice rings true not only for cold plunge tubs but also cold showers. See, you don’t want to start with a blast of cold water and then crank the faucet to warm shortly after. Instead, end your shower with cold water and let your body naturally warm up as you dry off.
Other cold plunge tips
Below, a few more cold plunge tips to take with you, should you be inspired to try the polar practice:
- Start slow: You shouldn’t hop in a cold plunge tub for a full five minutes on your first go-around. “Begin with shorter durations, like one to two minutes, and gradually increase the time as your body becomes accustomed to the cold," sports and exercise physical therapist Josh Weight previously explained on mindbodygreen. Keep your session between three and five minutes for general use.
- Set your temperature: Make sure the water remains between 50 and 60 degrees. Below 50 may cause unnecessary reactions while temperatures above 60 may not deliver all of the benefits.
- Listen to your body: While cold plunging is inherently slightly uncomfortable, you shouldn’t push your body to stay in the water longer or cold plunge more often than desired. Some folks prefer to stick with this habit daily, others every few days, and some just on occasion—so listen to your body and do what feels right for you.
For more expert cold plunge tips, check out our full guide.
The takeaway
To reap the most benefits from a cold plunge, be it in the shower or a proper tub, let the cold water be the last step in your routine. Opting for a sauna or hot shower immediately after your cold plunge will accelerate the phase where your body warms itself up, which is a beneficial process. It might be tempting to head straight for the steam, but according to Shah, skipping those final shivers will only cut corners.
