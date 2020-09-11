24 Ways To Be Mindful All Day, Every Day
Written by Scott Eblin
Scott Eblin is an executive coach, speaker and Registered Yoga Teacher based in Santa Monica, CA.
Last updated on September 11, 2020
All too often, we think that being mindful requires engaging in a special activity like meditation or yoga. Sure, those activities in our day are awesome and really important, but there are also lots of other simple things you can do to be mindful all day long.
Here are 24 of them — think of these as "Habit Hacks" that are easy to do and will make a difference in being more mindful throughout the day:
- Stretch first thing in the morning. Doing some stretching and breathing right after you wake up in the morning, will energize you and center you for the day ahead.
- Drink water all day. Drink lots of water during the day, starting with a glass at breakfast. Your body dehydrates overnight, so refilling the tank early will help you be more present and energetic throughout the day.
- Chew your food slowly. And enjoy the texture and the taste! You’ll be more satisfied with less food and more likely to notice other subtleties throughout the day.
- Write down your top three priorities for the day, first thing in the morning. Especially before you check your email. You’ll be a lot less likely to get caught up in mindlessly reacting to whatever hits your screen during any given day.
- Listen to music. If you listen to music that moves you instead of mindless chatter from the flat screen, you will in turn make a conscious choice to listen to things that nourish you, rather than deplete your mind and heart.
- Journal. Write in your journal to capture your reflections on your purpose and how you’re continuing to show up for that. Over time, you’ll create a record of your life that will provide valuable perspective.
- Ask yourself, “What’s working right now?” No matter how bad things seem, there is almost always something that’s going right. Mindfully build on that.
- Breathe deeply. If you take three deep breaths from your belly before and after every conversation, you'll be more present during the conversation and clear your mind after.
- Put your phone in airplane mode when you’re in meetings. Freeing yourself from the distractions of your smartphone will remove a lot of the interruptions that can keep you from being fully present.
- Slow down! If you take a moment to stop and smell the roses, you'll have more appreciation for all the beauty and abundance that life has to offer.
- Practice "transformational listening." Listening fully and without an agenda builds the relationships that make life sweet, as opposed to "transactional" or "transient" listening.
- Stretch and move often. There's plenty of research that shows that “sitting is the new smoking.” Get out of your chair regularly for at least five minutes every hour to optimize your health and well-being.
- Go out for lunch. Take lunch away from your desk. Your body and brain deserve the break!
- Get outside! No matter what the weather's like, learn to appreciate the now by enjoying the beauty of the outdoors, regardless of your scenery.
- Tell someone how much you appreciate them. Be specific — it may be the first time anyone has ever shared that compliment with them. What a gift!
- Notice what time frame your mind is in. If it’s in the past or future, gently bring it back to the present.
- Eat fresh, whole foods. Snacks like nuts, veggies or low-sugar fruit are much better for you than processed foods, and will curb hunger, giving you more energy and focus throughout the day.
- Question your assumptions. Expand and challenge the way you look at people and situations.
- Call an old friend. It will warm their heart and yours!
- Move your body in a mindful way for at least 30 minutes. Think of it as a moving meditation.
- Put your phone in a drawer for at least a couple of hours when you get home each evening. You may be surprised and delighted by what you notice.
- Write a personal note (on paper) to say “Thanks!” or “I love you” (or both!) There’s a good chance that person will cherish it forever.
- Take time each to day to reflect on why you’re here. Celebrate one thing you did today that served that very purpose.
- Get a good night’s sleep. Keep your smart phone and tablet out of your bedroom. The light from them messes up your sleep pattern. You need a good night’s rest for a great day tomorrow!