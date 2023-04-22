Mindbodygreen’s head of video, Andreas Von Scheele, tried the Plunge himself. Here’s what he had to say:

“It has a very sleek modern design, made from a sturdy and insulated acrylic—so you can use it inside and outside. The tub is very easy to use and set up. It has a water flow and filtration system, which helps clean out contaminants and is very useful if you’re using the Plunge outside in below freezing temperatures so the water doesn’t freeze. I also love the insulated cover. It fits on really nicely and keeps the water clean. And I appreciate the horizontal format so you can really stretch out.”

On the con-side, Andreas says he wishes the Plunge was available in a color that would allow it to blend in more with his outdoor space. “For outdoor use, the white really stands out—it would be nice if it came in a clay or forest green color,” he suggests.

You can watch Andreas unbox the Plunge and test it himself in our full review video: