The idea of stepping into an ice-cold bath may sound daunting to you, but experts and researchers have linked the practice with a whole host of benefits. Cold-immersion therapy can result in decreased stress levels1 , improved sleep2 , and better moods3 .

Of course, there’s more to it than simply filling a bath with ice water or plugging in your cold plunge tub and hopping in—for example: How long for an ice bath to actually be effective? Read on for everything you need to know about how to get the most out of your ice bath sessions.