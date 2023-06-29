Plunge vs. Polar Monkeys: How These Two Popular Cold Plunge Tubs Compare
Even if you’re not a fan of chillier temperatures (I’m right there with you), cold plunging is not something to be ignored. This act of fully immersing yourself in cold water for periods of time comes with a host of benefits, which we’ll get into in just a few moments. And what better way to motivate this health-boosting ritual than to create an ice bath sanctuary in your own home? Ahead, we take a look at two of the most popular cold plunge tubs, Plunge vs. Polar Monkeys.
Whether you’re a seasoned cold plunge enthusiast looking to invest in a plunge tub for your home, or you’re just curious to see if this is something you’d like to integrate into your wellness routine, we have you covered. We’ll cover everything from what materials they make their products from, how smooth delivery is, costs, special tub features, and more.
The benefits of a cold plunge tub
While taking a dip in ice-cold water may sound like it’s going to do more harm than good, there’s a slew of research pointing to the benefits of cold plunge tubs. This form of intentional cold exposure is actually a hormetic stressor (AKA the good kind of stress) that helps improve your body’s ability to adapt, recover, and stay healthy.
Even a few minutes of this good kind of stress can help jolt our bodies out of homeostasis and signal healthy stress responses to repair cellular damage1, eliminate toxins, reduce inflammation, boost immunity2, and increase longevity. Cold plunging, cold showers, and cryotherapy have been linked with boosted metabolism, improved inflammatory response, better sleep, decreased muscle pain and swelling, and a stronger immune system3.
Additional research has shown that frequent exposure to extremely cold temperatures could help combat obesity4, and studies have found that cold plunging might be associated with helping to lower stress levels and reduce chronic inflammation5. It could even reduce depressive symptoms6.
- Promote stress resilience
- Repair cellular damage & DNA
- Reduce inflammation
- Slow aging
- Reduce depressive symptoms
- Boost immunity
- Improve sleep
- Speed muscle recovery
What is Plunge?
Plunge was featured on Shark Tank in 2022, where it was awarded support and funding from Shark Ryan Herjavec.
The company was founded by Michael Garrett, an Arizona native who set out on a mission in 2020 to create an affordable plunge tub. The brand’s cold plunge tubs are currently made in its factory in California.
The Plunge tub is a good fit for cold plunge beginners and experts; the tubs automatically adjust and maintain water temperature, they are easy to drain, and can be set up in minutes. Plunge tubs can be used indoors or outdoors, which is a nice perk.
We're big fans of the Plunge at mindbodygreen, and you can even check our our video review of the Plunge to see the tub in action or read a full breakdown of the Plunge here.
- Insulated spa cover
- 1-year warranty
- Holder for your cell phone
- Skimmer net
- Rubber duck (not kidding)
What is Polar Monkeys?
Like Plunge, Polar Monkeys makes top-of-the-line plunge tubs that are easy to use and maintain. Based in Florida, the brand offers a range of models, including one that is portable and another made from luxe cedar. Below, we take a quick look at the brand’s base model, The Portal 2.0.
- Steel tub with included inlet/outlet connections
- Drain valve
- Heating and cooling chiller with built-in filtration and pump
- Hoses
- 1-year warranty
Plunge vs. Polar Monkeys
The Plunge
Coldest temperature:39°F
Dimensions:Standard: 67” x 24 x 31.5” x 43”XL: 73” x 27” x 32.5” x 47”
Indoor or outdoor:both
Heat option:yes
Colors:white
Delivery cost:Free in-home delivery
Polar Monkeys Portal 2.0
Coldest temperature:39°F
Dimensions:4ft Portal: 48” x 24” x 24”5ft Portal: 60” x 24” x 24”
Indoor or outdoor:both
Heat option:yes
Colors:whitesilverlimited edition artwork
Delivery cost:$487 domestic
Plunge tub models
Currently, the only other cold plunge tub offered by Plunge beyond its base model is the Plunge Pro Commercial. This larger option comes with a commercial warranty. Plunge cold tubs are also available to buy used and refurbished via the company’s website.
Plunge plans to offer saunas soon, which will range from $10,990 to $11,990 based on size. The brand also carries trampolines (dubbed the Plunge Rebounder) and plenty of cold tub accessories, such as neck pillows, phone/tablet mounts, and snorkels.
Polar Monkeys tub models
Beyond its basic model, The Portal 2.0, Polar Monkeys also has the Brainpod 2.0, the Inflatable (which works well for travelers or those who don’t have a lot of space), and the Star Treatment (a top-of-the-line red cedar plunger).
At $4,290, the Brainpod 2.0 is more expensive than the base model. It’s offered in various colors and is 67 inches long, 31.5 inches wide, and a little over 22 inches deep. Both hot and cold options are available, and it ships in approximately six weeks.
Polar Monkeys’ Inflatable tub is less expensive than The Portal 2.0 and costs $2,690. This inflatable tub has a drain valve, pump, filter, Ozone sanitation, inflating pump, and tub cover. It’s ideal for those who live in smaller spaces or would like to transport it with them easily on trips. It clocks in at 53.3 inches long, 31.5 inches wide, and 24 inches high and ships out in six weeks.
If you’re looking for a super high-end cold plunge, Polar Monkey's Star Treatment is the way to go. Made from an eye-catching red cedar, this aesthetically-pleasing cold tub is seven feet long, two feet wide, and two feet in height. You can choose from either a standard or pro chiller, and the water temperature can go down to 39 degrees Fahrenheit.
Plunge delivery and setup
Plunge offers free white-glove delivery to states within the United States. Two delivery people will come right to your home, set up your Plunge wherever you’d like it, and even take away the packaging. If you’d like to order a Plunge tub but are international, be sure to email to the company to get more details on international shipping costs.
Even better? The Plunge tub’s setup could not be simpler. All you need to do is fill it up with water from a hose, make sure it’s plugged in, turn it on, adjust the temperature to your liking, and you're ready to plunge.
Polar Monkeys Delivery and setup
If you order a tub through Polar Monkeys, make sure to note that the order processing times listed on its website are separate from the shipping times. Orders are typically processed within two to three weeks after you receive your confirmation email. You’ll receive an email when your order has shipped. Keep in mind that each model’s delivery timeframe may vary.
The cost of shipping is $487 for domestic orders and varies for international orders. Polar Monkeys suggests calling or emailing if you’d like a quote for international shipping.
According to Polar Monkeys, installation is a piece of cake and should take between 5 to 10 minutes. Even better? No special tools are required. However, it is recommended to have someone help with setup, as the tub and equipment are quite heavy. Each tub comes with an installation guide and video to make install a breeze.
Plunge vs. Polar Monkeys
|Product
|Price
|Indoor or Outdoor
|Heat option
|Colors
|Delivery cost
|Dimentions
|Coldest temperature
|Features
|The Plunge Standard
|$4990
|Both
|Yes
|White
|Free in-home delivery
|Standard: 67” x 24 x 31.5” x 43”; XL: 73” x 27” x 32.5” x 47”
|39°F
|No plumbing required; 20-micron filter; built-in underwater light; insulated spa cover; cell phone holder; skimmer net; fully insulated; optional heat system
|Polar Monkeys Portal 2.0
|$2790
|Both
|Yes
|White; Silver; Limited edition artwork
|$487 domestic
|4ft Portal: 48” x 24” x 24”; 5ft Portal: 60” x 24” x 24”
|39°F
|Control via app; optional sanitation kit; optional heat system
Plunge vs. Polar Monkeys: Comparing the materials
Plunge constructs its cold plunges from durable acrylic and fiberglass paired with a reinforced metal base. Polar Monkey’s base model is made with steel (which the brand notes may create condensation), its inflatable option uses vinyl, the Brainpod is crafted from fiberglass, and the cedar Star Treatment model is made from wood.
Plunge vs. Polar Monkeys: Comparing the costs
To give you better idea of costs, here is the base price for each model below:
- Plunge Standard $4,990
- Plunge XL $6,990
- Commercial Plunge $7,490
- The Portal 2.0 $2,790
- Inflatable $2,690
- Brainpod $4,290
- Star Treatment $12,900
As you can see, Polar Monkeys offers plunge tubs at lower prices than Plunge, but they may come with fewer features than Plunge’s models.
Plunge vs. Polar Monkeys: Which cold plunge is better?
When deciding which cold plunge tub is best for you, it’s essential to consider a few factors. Besides cost, reflect on where you would like to use your tub, how often you'll be plunging, and whether you have any specific preferences, such as the materials it's made out of or accessories it comes with.
If you’d like an aesthetically-pleasing plunge tub that can be used both indoors and outdoors, go for the Plunge. If you are hoping to save a little money or you're looking for a plunge tub you can take with you on the go, Polar Monkeys offers an inflatable model that gets the job done.
FAQ:
How much does a Plunge tub cost?
A cold plunge tub by Plunge will cost you anywhere from $5,990 to $7,490.
How do you keep Polar Monkeys cold plunge clean?
Polar Monkeys suggests purchasing their sanitation kit to help keep your cold plunge tub clean.
Who owns Plunge?
Michael Garrett, who was featured on Shark Tank, founded Plunge in 2020.
The takeaway
Plunge and Polar Monkeys both make top-notch cold plunge tubs that work for a wide range of needs and interests (and can bring a slew of benefits). Although both companies create similar products, the Plunge earn our top spot—our tester tried out its base model and found very few downsides to it beyond its cost and limited colorways. If you’re interested in learning more about cold plunging and its benefits, be sure to take a look at our guide for the best cold plunge tubs and our roundup of science-backed reasons why to take ice baths.