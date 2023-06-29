Even if you’re not a fan of chillier temperatures (I’m right there with you), cold plunging is not something to be ignored. This act of fully immersing yourself in cold water for periods of time comes with a host of benefits, which we’ll get into in just a few moments. And what better way to motivate this health-boosting ritual than to create an ice bath sanctuary in your own home? Ahead, we take a look at two of the most popular cold plunge tubs, Plunge vs. Polar Monkeys.

Whether you’re a seasoned cold plunge enthusiast looking to invest in a plunge tub for your home, or you’re just curious to see if this is something you’d like to integrate into your wellness routine, we have you covered. We’ll cover everything from what materials they make their products from, how smooth delivery is, costs, special tub features, and more.