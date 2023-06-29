Mindbodygreen’s head of video, Andreas Von Scheele, tried the Ice Barrel himself. Here’s what he had to say:

“As someone who uses the Ice Barrel in warmer seasons, I appreciate how easy it is to set up and put away. I add ice, water, and Epsom salt and I'm ready to chill. It also has a small footprint so tucks nicely into my garage corner when not in use. It's also really portable, so I can take it over to a friend's house or easily move it around to different parts of my space. As a 50+-year-old triathlete, I'm always looking for ways to improve my recovery time and performance. And without spending a huge chunk of money, the Ice Barrel has helped me recover from workouts and maintain a virtuous cycle of sleeping better, reducing stress, and exercising with less injury.

As for cons, Andreas says the Ice Barrel requires a lot of ice to keep the water cold. “In the summer, at least three large bags of ice are required to keep the water cold,” he explains.