If you're seeking better digestion, abdominal comfort, and regularity—look no further than a probiotic. But not all probiotics are created equal—you'll want one with meaningful levels of clinically studied probiotic strains and limited extra ingredients. That's where mindbodygreen's own probiotic+ comes in.
To help support healthy digestion, mbg created a targeted four-strain probiotic supplement.* The selected bacterial strains (B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM) are specifically targeted to aid proper digestion and nutrient absorption while also easing bloat.*
These probiotic strains have been clinically shown to maintain key daily functions of the digestive system, promote abdominal comfort1, and elevate your gut microbiome.* And as reassuring as the science is, these positive user experiences seem to hold even more weight:
"It's really improved my gut health and digestion"*
"Love this. Sometimes I forget to take it 30 minutes before I eat, but it's really improved my gut health and digestion. And no bloating at all! Thank you."*
—Karin D.
"The first probiotic where I felt and saw an improvement in my digestion and gut health"*
"Do yourself and your body a favor and order these right away. This is the first probiotic where I actually felt and saw an improvement in my digestion and gut health. Thank you, mbg."*
—Emma F.
"Helped to calm my gut"*
"I was at a point where I really needed help to calm my digestive tract even though I was taking a probiotic. After reading the reviews about how this product helped other people to feel better and have a healthier body system, I decided to try the probiotic from mindbodygreen. It has really helped to calm my gut and has helped me to feel better overall. Thank you for this product!"*
—Millie S.
"More comfortable digestion"*
"This item is great! My bloat has gone down, and digestion comfort improved. I will be buying more!"*
—Christina C.
"Helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily"*
"I'm just going to put this bluntly: This probiotic helps me poop regularly, smoothly, gently, and healthily. I've had challenges for years, and I have found the solution. Worked very quickly to get me regular and comfortable. I'm so thankful for it. Thank you, mindbodygreen!"*
—Debra S.
