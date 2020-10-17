Adding a probiotic supplement to your routine is a good first step toward a healthy gut.* And while it may be convenient to get the highest number of colony-forming units (CFUs), that’s not always the best plan of action.

“I call that the sledgehammer approach,” Rountree previously told mbg. "More doesn't necessarily equal better. They have to be targeted. Every bacterium does different things.”

By every bacterium, he’s referring to the 8,000 known strains of gut bacteria. Each of which, he says, has an assigned job, like immune, gut, skin, or mood support.*

While it is possible to notice results with this approach, they might not be the results you were hoping for. And, depending on the source, might even be dangerous.

"Many commercial brands lack the technology to identify specific strains and how much of that strain each dose contains," integrative doctor Vincent M. Pedre, M.D., previously told mbg. "That could mean you get an ineffective or potentially harmful dose."

That's why, when mbg developed probiotic+ with trusted supplement manufacturer Thorne, we were careful to choose four targeted strains aimed at beating bloat and supporting gut health—Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07, Bifidobacterium lactis B420, Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM.*