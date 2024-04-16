Skip to Content
Women's Health

New Clinical Guidelines Share Omega-3 Requirements For Women Of Reproductive-Age

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
April 16, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
April 16, 2024

It’s no secret that omega-3 fatty acids (ones typically found in fish like salmon and sardines) are critical for the heart, brain, and skin. But they’re also vital during pregnancy (to support healthy brain development of the baby and reduce the likelihood of preterm births) and for women’s reproductive health in general—regardless of whether you're trying to conceive.

But your diet—and even your prenatal vitamin—are likely falling short of what’s optimal for these life stages. So we’re breaking down the (pretty confusing) recommendations on exactly how much EPA and DHA omega-3 fats most women between the ages of 20 and 45 need.  

Recommended omega-3 for women’s health 

The recommended minimum amount of omega-3s for reproductive-aged women is about 250 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA a day. (For reference, most adults in the U.S. only get 86 milligrams1 a day.) 

But even higher intake of omega-3 foods and supplements is linked to a slew of benefits. 

Recommended omega-3 intake during pregnancy

Now, omega-3 recommendations to increase a bit during pregnancy. According to new clinical practice guidelines for the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology Maternal-Fetal Medicine state that in addition to the 250 milligrams per day of combined EPA & DHA daily, pregnant women need an additional 100-200 milligrams of DHA specifically.

Women who are at risk for preterm labor or who have low DHA intake (less than 150 milligrams daily) need a daily supply of 1,000 milligrams of EPA and DHA or just DHA. 

As most U.S. adults are only consuming about 86 milligrams1, most women fall into this later category. 

  • Omega-3s support a healthy pregnancy by,
  • Lowering the risk of preterm births
  • Supporting healthy fetal brain5 development
  • Helping reduce some symptoms of postpartum depression

 How to get more omega-3s

You can always up your omega-3 intake through your diet—and eating a few more servings of fatty fish a week is the most efficient way to do that. Just 3 ounces of salmon6 provides almost 2,000 milligrams of EPA and DHA and 3 ounces of anchovies7 gets you around 1,500 milligrams.

If you opt for a supplement, look for ones that provide about that much (1,000 to 2,000 milligrams per serving). Although this number is much higher than general recommendations, those recommendations are really a minimum threshold. Data on both safety and efficacy show that supplementing into the thousands of milligrams is beneficial. 

It’s still smart to supplement with omega-3s even if you’re taking a prenatal. Many prenatal vitamins on the market now have combined between 200-250 milligrams of DHA into the formula, which is great. But it doesn’t cover all your EPA & DHA needs, and you're still likely missing out on these key fats. 

There are a lot of fish oil supplements out there, and many are low-quality ones8 that have already turned rancid. So we did the research for you and narrowed down our top omega-3 supplement picks here (and they’ve all been expert vetted). 

The takeaway

Getting enough omega-3s at every life stage is important for overall health, and these nutrients play very unique and specific roles for women during the reproductive years. Leaning on a high-quality omega-3 supplement is an easy and convenient way to make sure you’re getting what you need every day—even if you eat a lot of salmon

