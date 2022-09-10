Omega-3 Supplements Help Promote Antioxidant Activity & Longevity*
When you think of omega-3s, the healthy fats’ ability to support a healthy inflammatory response likely comes to mind first—after all, these potent fatty acids are renowned for joint, heart, and brain benefits.* These masterful fats are whole-body relevant.
But many people don’t realize that omega-3s’ antioxidant benefits are closely intertwined with their ability to promote a healthy inflammatory response.* Here’s how a quality omega-3 supplement can help promote antioxidant activity (and support longevity, too).*
Antioxidant actions of omega-3s.
- They improve antioxidant capacity of the heart: Omega-3s have been shown to enhance mitochondrial fatty acid oxidation and increase the expression and activity of key antioxidant enzymes in myocardial tissue (i.e., the layer of tissues that wrap around the heart’s chambers).*
- They enhance muscular performance during exercise: Reactive oxidative species (ROS) and free radicals are a natural byproduct of regular exercise. Omega-3s have been shown to enhance the body’s antioxidant capacity and attenuate oxidative balance during physical activity.*
- They increase antioxidant activity in the brain: Lipid mediators called electrophilic fatty acid oxo-derivatives (EFOX) derived from marine omega-3s EPA and DHA have been found to increase antioxidant responses in the brain.*
How an omega-3 supplement promotes longevity.
While it’s certainly possible to get a useful amount of omega-3 fatty acids from your diet to support these antioxidant benefits, most Americans aren’t eating enough fatty fish (e.g., salmon, tuna, anchovies, sardines, mackerel) to support the optimal omega-3 intake.
omega-3 potency+
Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*
Taking a premium, high-potency omega-3 supplement (i.e., one that’s pure, sustainably sourced, and delivers one gram or more of EPA plus DHA) can help you increase your body’s antioxidant capacity in an effective and convenient way.*
According to a 2019 systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials from Pharmacological Research, omega-3 supplementation has been shown to significantly increase total antioxidant capacity and glutathione activity (aka your body’s master antioxidant)—both of which promote overall longevity and well-being.*
mbg’s omega-3 potency+ delivers 1.5 grams of EPA plus DHA from sustainably sourced, ORIVO third-party certified, wild-caught anchovies to increase antioxidant actions and promote heart, brain, joint, and whole-body longevity.*
The takeaway.
Taking a daily omega-3 supplement can help enhance whole-body antioxidant actions and support overall longevity and well-being.* Consider a high-quality fish oil supplement, like mbg’s omega-3 potency+, to support your wellness today, tomorrow, and down the road.
omega-3 potency+
Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*
omega-3 potency+
Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*