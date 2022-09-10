When you think of omega-3s, the healthy fats’ ability to support a healthy inflammatory response likely comes to mind first—after all, these potent fatty acids are renowned for joint, heart, and brain benefits.* These masterful fats are whole-body relevant.

But many people don’t realize that omega-3s’ antioxidant benefits are closely intertwined with their ability to promote a healthy inflammatory response.* Here’s how a quality omega-3 supplement can help promote antioxidant activity (and support longevity, too).*